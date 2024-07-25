Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Infielder Exits Game Early vs Giants With Apparent Leg Injury

Maren Angus-Coombs

Jun 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) shortstop Gavin Lux (9) and left fielder Chris Taylor (3) celebrate the 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
After breaking up the San Francisco Giants' combined no-hit bid in the seventh inning with a double to right-center, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor exited the game with what looked like an apparent leg injury.

Taylor rounded first base and slightly pulled up halfway to second. He was grimacing in pain as he slid into the bag to secure the team's first hit of the night.

Manager Dave Roberts was accompanied by a trainer and they walked off the field with Taylor. Cavan Biggio entered the game in his place.

Taylor had a horrific start to the season but slightly turned a corner in June. Entering Wednesday's contest, his batting average was .167. The utility man has gotten more playing time with starting third baseman Max Muncy on the 60-day injured list.

Throughout the past couple of seasons, Taylor has been known to change his swing which attributes to his poor start. However, the Dodgers have kept him around anticipating a big breakout at some point.

Hopefully, he doesn't become another IL casualty. The list is already too long and includes shortstop Miguel Rojas who landed there on Wednesday. It also includes starting shortstop Mookie Betts for a couple more weeks.

Maren Angus-Coombs

