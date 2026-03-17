Clayton Kershaw Explains Viewpoint on White House Visit

Details have not yet been finalized but the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to visit the White House in 2026 for another celebration of their World Series title.

Last season the Dodgers participated in a ceremony in the East Room ahead of a road matchup against the Washington Nationals. It was presumed that was going to hold true again this year, but that possibility was ruled out.

While specifics still need to be sorted out, Clayton Kershaw said he will reunite with his former Dodgers teammates to be part of festivities at the White House, according to Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times.

“I went when President Biden was in office. I’m going to go when President Trump is in office,” Kershaw said. “To me, it’s just about getting to go to the White House. You don’t get that opportunity every day, so I’m excited to go.”

The Dodgers faced criticism last season when announcing they had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump. Mookie Betts initially said he was going to evaluate whether or not to accompany the team, and ultimately did so.

Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten and manager Dave Roberts both expressed the visit was not meant to be any sort of political statement but rather keeping with the longheld tradition of professional sports champions being celebrated at the White House.

The Dodgers had full participation, except for Freddie Freeman and Joe Kelly. Freeman had just been placed on the injured list with a sprained right ankle and thus did not travel with the team for their road trip. Kelly was not on the Dodgers roster last year and said he was busy at the time.

Clayton Kershaw's White House speech

Freeman had been scheduled to speak on the Dodgers' behalf during the festivities but his absence led to Kershaw filling in.

“This is an incredible honor for me to be standing here representing the Los Angeles Dodgers and this group of staff and players behind me,” Kershaw said in his speech. “The 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers season is one that will go down in the history books.

“Always holding a special place in the hearts of myself, and those there with me as well as millions of Dodger fans around the world. This organization exemplifies what it means to come together as one for a greater purpose and represent something so much bigger than themselves.

“The selflessness and humility that each one of these players and staff have shown over the last year is truly an inspiration. They have constantly played hurt, switched positions and taken the ball to put the team first. As a spectator for our championship run last year, I was in awe of this group.

“Their unwavering confidence, coupled with the selfless pursuit for team excellence, was an inspiration. That is why I’m so grateful to get to speak today on their behalf, as I know none of them would say this about themselves.

“Moving forward, I hope the 2024 Dodgers can serve as an inspiration to many, like they were to me. Not just in sports, but in life, remembering to put others before ourselves. It moves a team and a society forward. Thank you for allowing me to speak today, because the story of the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers is a true joy to tell.

“And it’s because of the extraordinary people behind me and their incredible pursuit of excellence.”