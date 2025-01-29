Dodgers Interested in Former Padres Reliever in Potential Huge Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly looking to add another left-handed reliever and former San Diego Padre to their bullpen.
According to Pat Ragazzo, who covers the New York Mets and New York Yankees for On SI, eight teams have expressed interest in free agent Tim Hill.
Ragazzo shared the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
"Free agent lefty reliever Tim Hill is drawing interest from the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Angels," Ragazzo wrote.
"There’s mutual interest on a reunion with the Yankees who remain in the mix, as do the Mets who are searching for another reliever."
While the Dodgers appear to be one of the teams interested, the fit is questionable. The team recently signed lefty reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract, adding to a bullpen that already includes left-handers Alex Vesia and Anthony Banda.
With no open spot on the 40-man roster, it’s unclear how Hill would fit into their plans.
Hill has built a reputation as a durable and reliable reliever, particularly effective against left-handed hitters. Now 34, his consistency remains a notable asset as he heads into his age-35 season.
Last season, Hill signed a one-year deal with the Yankees for $740,000 in June after being released by the White Sox. Before being designated for assignment, he had been on a one-year, $1.8 million contract with Chicago.
Hill also limited left-handed hitters to a .211 batting average last year while effectively managing his opponents' hard-hit rate. His success is rooted in his sinker-slider combo, with the sinker-inducing ground balls and the slider functioning as his primary strikeout pitch.
The lefty struggled early in the season with the White Sox, posting a 5.87 ERA over 23 innings. However, a change of scenery revitalized his performance.
After joining the Yankees, Hill turned things around and became a dependable high-leverage option. He finished the regular season with an impressive 2.05 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 44 innings.
Hill continued to shine in the postseason, allowing just one earned run across 8.1 innings as the Yankees advanced to the World Series.
While Hill’s skill set makes him a valuable asset, the Dodgers’ current bullpen depth raises questions about whether they need another left-handed arm.