Dodgers Sign Pitching Prospect Whom They Cut Last Month

In November 2023, the Dodgers paid Nick Frasso the highest compliment a career minor leaguer can receive. He was promoted to the 40-man roster to protect him from that year's Rule 5 draft, effectively paving the fast track to the big leagues in 2024.

When Frasso reported to Los Angeles for his first-ever Dodger Fest that March, he immediately informed his first big-league media scrum of the bad news: he had undergone surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder labrum, as well as a "cleanup" procedure on his hip labrum.

Frasso ultimately was sidelined for the entire 2024 season.

When he returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2025, Frasso went 6-1 with a 5.49 ERA in 43 games (seven starts). Although the former Top-100 prospect was able to complete the full season, he was cut from the 40-man roster when the Dodgers decided not to tender Frasso a 2026 contract offer in November.

Still, the Dodgers didn't let Frasso flail in free agency for long. They re-signed the 27-year-old to a minor league contract for 2026.

Frasso now returns to the same organization he's pitched for since he arrived in an August 2022 trade that sent Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays.

A native of Torrance, California, Frasso made two scoreless appearances in spring training in 2025, his first-ever Cactus League action. He walked two batters and struck out two without allowing a hit in two innings, then was optioned to the Dodgers' minor league camp.

Now, Frasso will get another crack at establishing his place on the Dodgers' depth chart. That won't be an easy climb.

Frasso did not start a game at Oklahoma City after May 21. Despite seeing his fastball tick up to 98 mph, his success as a reliever was late to arrive. Overall, he limited Triple-A hitters to a .283/.366/.434 slash line (.801 OPS) out of the bullpen and a .255/.366/.436 line (.802 OPS) as a starter.

Frasso didn't allow a run (and only seven baserunners) across his final six outings for the Comets. But he was never promoted to help a Dodgers bullpen that blew 27 saves — two behind the National League leaders — and saw 35 men (including two position players) take the mound in relief for the Dodgers instead.

Against this backdrop, it was hardly a surprise to see Frasso lose his 40-man roster spot after the season. It appears both he and the Dodgers' front office like his chances of cracking a big league roster in Los Angeles in 2026.

