Dodgers' Joe Davis Shares Candid Feelings About Leaving Los Angeles
Joe Davis revealed he hopes to remain the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the remainder of his career, he revealed in a new interview with the Awful Announcing Podcast.
“I don’t see it going anywhere assuming that they’ll continue to have me," Davis said. "This is my ninth year. It’s flown by. We love Los Angeles. My wife loves it here. There have been situations where potential opportunities to go back to the midwest, where we’re both from, and every time that comes up she’s made it – ‘no, we’re not leaving here, the weather’s too nice out.' It’s too great. This is kind of home now. We have three kids who are in the school year.”
Davis replaced the late Vin Scully as the Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster, an immense responsibility given his legendary predecessor was all Dodgers fans had known since 1950.
Davis is also the baseball play-by-play commentator for Fox Sports during the World Series. The 36-year-old announcer also has a slew of other national assignments including NFL games, college football and basketball.
Due to the number of commitments, Davis is limited to calling just 90 games this year for the Dodgers.
“The Dodgers, Fox, and my bosses there have been great to me. … They all know each other," Davis continued. "So I’ve been so lucky that they’ve worked nicely and allowed me to coordinate the schedule. As the Fox role increased a little bit I was able to pull back on the number of Dodger games. If I couldn’t do that then maybe it’d be a different story.”
“The number is low enough that I do get some time at home. I don’t feel like I need to completely cut something out. I love doing it. It’s something that I – ask my wife and she’d say ‘you’re going to do that job forever.' I don’t know if my bosses are going to say that, but she’d say that’s something I’m never going to give up, and she’s probably right.”
Dodgers fans can rest assured that Davis doesn't want give up his duties in Los Angeles. Scully spent almost seven decades with the Dodgers, which is a big reason Los Angeles fans adored the Hall of Fame broadcaster.
Davis is also poised to have a lengthy career with the Dodgers. Los Angeles fans grow quite attached to the play-by-play man in the broadcast booth and it's evident Scully's successor understands the platform he has with the Dodgers.