Top Free Agent Outfielder Visited Blue Jays Facility

With MLB free agency in full swing, all eyes are on where one of the best young bats in baseball, Kyle Tucker, is looking to sign.

Tucker, a two-time Silver Slugger, is likely to sign one of, if not the most lucrative, contracts of this year's free agent class. As with any big-name free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the main teams league insiders have associated with being interested in signing Tucker.

It's not just the Dodgers, however, who are courting Tucker, as the 28-year-old recently toured the Toronto Blue Jays' Florida training complex in the latest update regarding the former Chicago Cub.

Toronto, who fell in seven games to the Dodgers in the World Series this past season, has already been big spenders this free agency, signing former San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce for a combined $240 million.

A league source told The Athletic's Mitch Bannon and Ken Rosenthal that Tucker could be in line to follow suit, as he visited the Blue Jays' player development complex in Dunedin, Florida on Wednesday.

"The recently renovated facilities are one of Toronto’s top selling points to major free agents, with Shohei Ohtani creating a stir by touring the complex before ultimately signing a 10-year, $700 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season," Bannon and Rosenthal wrote.

Tucker is expected to sign for over $450 million by some insiders, and would only add to the Blue Jays' franchise-record Opening Day payroll as the Fall Classic runners-up look to chase their first World Series title since 1993.

Tucker would certainly help their case, hitting 29 or more home runs in three straight seasons for the Houston Astros from 2021-23 before playing through injuries in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Last season for Chicago, Tucker suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand in June and a left calf strain in September, which caused him to miss a combined 26 games. Tucker finished the season with 22 home runs, 73 RBI and a .266 batting average.

The Dodgers are still in the mix for Tucker, who could claim a spot in their outfield — one of their biggest areas of need. However, reports have surfaced suggesting that the Dodgers would be more interested in a deal with shorter terms than the 10-12 year contract Tucker is likely looking for.

Regardless, Los Angeles will be paying close attention to where Tucker tours and ultimately signs, whether it's with the Dodgers, their former World Series rival or one of the many other teams in the Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes.

