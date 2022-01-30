Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Quietly Replaces Longtime Head Athletic Trainer
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: LA Quietly Replaces Longtime Head Athletic Trainer

Amongst the many organizational changes made this month, the Dodgers canned their head athletic trainer.

Amongst the many organizational changes made this month, the Dodgers canned their head athletic trainer.

The Dodgers announced large scale organizational changes earlier this month. Brandon Gomes was elevated to general manager along with several other internal promotions.

LA of course issued a press release outlining the changes, but one big move was not exactly spelled out.

In the release, the Dodgers announced that Thomas Albert was the new head athletic trainer. But what happened to the old athletic trainer, Neil Rampe? That’s the story inside the story according to AM570’s David Vassegh.

“For me, the biggest story of the day is not Brandon Gomes becoming the GM. The fact is, they have a new athletic trainer. They promoted Thomas Albert who’s been on the staff since 2016. Apparently, Neill Rampe is no longer the Dodgers head athletic trainer.”

Read More

Rampe had been the Dodgers head athletic trainer since the winter of 2015. A successful franchise like the Dodgers only makes significant staff changes if they feel they can upgrade a particular department or address a deficiency. 

Vassegh continued to outline the importance of the Dodgers seemingly firing the head athletic trainer who held the position for more than half a decade.

“When you replace your head athletic trainer, there's usually a reason why. You don't just change trainers for no reason and that's not really been the MO of the Dodgers under Andrew Friedman. I don't know exactly what the reason was, but I thought it was interesting that they have a new athletic trainer. Whenever that happens, it raises eyebrows.”

It’s purely speculation, but could replacing Rampe be an effort to help lure franchise pitcher, and current free agent, Clayton Kershaw back to the Dodgers? Kershaw had an injury riddled 2021 that resulted in him making just four starts in the second half and missing the post season entirely.

Perhaps Kershaw’s lack of confidence in Rampe led to the Dodgers making a major change behind the scenes. 

USATSI_16870025
News

Dodgers: LA Quietly Replaces Longtime Head Athletic Trainer

just now
USATSI_13452048
News

MLB News: Players' Mistrust of Rob Manfred Cannot be Understated Says LA Insider

4 hours ago
USATSI_16760495
News

MLB News: League and MLBPA Agree on 'Bonus Pool' Concept for New CBA

20 hours ago
Sep 5, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sports agent Scott Boras reacts during a MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Scott Boras Leveraging His Power in CBA Negotiations Says MLB Expert

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_14840088
News

Dodgers Sign Pitcher Sam Gaviglio to Minor League Contract

Jan 29, 2022
Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) and umpire Mark Ripperger (90) watch during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Rich Hill Has a Lot of Problems With the Electronic Strikezone

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_7850862_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kirsten Watson Says Nomar Garciaparra Hates This One Part of SNLA Job

Jan 28, 2022
Mar 11, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) waits on deck against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Says One Thing Made Him More Nervous Than the 2020 World Series

Jan 27, 2022