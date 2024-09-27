Dodgers Lose Freddie Freeman to Injury During Division-Clinching Victory
The Dodgers clinched the National League West title Friday as only they could: while losing a key player to an injury.
First baseman Freddie Freeman exited the Dodgers' 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning after rolling his ankle running awkwardly down the first base line. Fortunately x-rays revealed no structural damage, and Freeman expects to be able to return for the Dodgers' first postseason game, a National League Division Series contest on Oct. 5.
The Dodgers' opponent for that game remains to be determined, but one thing is for certain. At 91-68, the Padres can't catch up in the division over their final three games.
Will Smith and Andy Pages hit home runs, and Walker Buehler allowed one run in five innings to clinch the win — and the Dodgers' 11th title in the last 12 seasons.
Down 2-0, the Dodgers rallied for five runs in the seventh inning before Pages' two-run blast in the eighth made the final score of 7-2 look less close than the game felt.
It was not until the champagne corks had been popped that Freeman told reporters his ankle sprain was mild enough to keep him a possibility to play in the NLDS.
In 148 games this season, Freeman batted .282 with a .378 on-base percentage and .476 slugging percentage. He’ll finish the season with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs, to go with 35 doubles and nine stolen bases.
Freeman will not travel with the rest of the club to Denver for the Dodgers' final three regular season games against the Rockies starting Friday, but he told reporters he would do what he could to prepare for the postseason.
The Dodgers' NLDS opponent will either be the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets or Arizona Diamondbacks — the three teams fighting for the final two Wild Card berths — or the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers.
Los Angeles is still trying to hold off the Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) for the No. 1 seed in the postseason. The Phillies finish their season against the Washington Nationals this weekend in D.C.