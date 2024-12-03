Dodgers Lose Free Agent Outfielder to AL West Squad
Dodgers free agent outfielder Drew Avans has found a new home.
According to the MLB.com transaction log, Avans has signed a minor league deal with the Athletics.
Avans, 28, has spent his entire career in the Dodgers organization, and the last four seasons in Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's played well at the Triple-A level, slashing .270/.369/.404 with 31 home runs and 190 RBIs across 471 games over the last four years.
More news: Former Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Makes Huge Announcement
Avans was initially drafted by the Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He's worked his way up through the organization, but is yet to get an opportunity at the MLB level. He's hoping to get that with the Athletics.
The Athletics will be playing in Sacramento for the next few seasons as they wait for their Las Vegas ballpark to be built. The Athletics will be playing in a minor league stadium, so Avans could theoretically make his MLB debut in a minor league stadium if he earns a call-up this year and debuts at home for the A's.
The Athletics could have trouble luring in top free agents for the next few offseasons due to their minor league ballpark. A's manager Mark Kotsay said earlier this offseason that the team was interested in signing Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler, but the two-time All-Star wasn't interested in playing in Sacramento.
Avans, however, is happy to get an opportunity with a young team, and hopefully make his MLB debut this season.
The Dodgers take on the Athletics in Los Angeles for a three-game series between May 13-15. If Avans is on the team at that point, he could get an opportunity to face the team that drafted him.