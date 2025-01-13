Dodgers Lose International Signee to NL Central Squad
The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are already affecting the Los Angeles Dodgers.' future.
Despite not being a Dodger — or being on any MLB roster for that matter — Sasaki is already affecting how the landscape of baseball is shaping up.
Shortstop Darell Morel was set to sign with L.A. when the international signing period opened on Jan. 15, but Baseball America's Ben Badler reported that Morel has changed courses.
Morel is now signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a deal close to $1.8 million.
The shortstop is not a top-50 prospect according to the MLB Pipeline's top international prospects, but regardless of his status, he went after a deal that is there versus a deal that could easily disappear based on where Sasaki lands.
The Dodgers are reportedly putting their international signings on hold to get as much money as possible in their international bonus pool in hopes of using the maximum amount on Sasaki.
The Dodgers, who are no strangers to spending whatever necessary to lure top free agents, are now limited to their current pool which could range from $5.1 million with a maximum amount of a little over $7.5 million.
By putting the international signees on a reported pause, and now watching Morel walk, they have entered the "worst-case scenario" as Badler put it.
“They hold off on their signings in the hopes of landing Sasaki, their top commits bolt elsewhere after Jan. 15, only for Sasaki to sign with a different team anyway," Badler wrote.
There is no foul play going on as all international signings are negotiated through verbal commitments until the pen is eligible to hit paper when the signing period opens, but it is certainly an interesting scenario that all teams in on Sasaki are dealing with.
Badler breaks it down by saying there are “at least half a dozen teams that think they are still in the running to sign Sasaki. That means at least 20 percent of the league has their 2025 international signing class in limbo.”
It will be extremely interesting to see if other non-Sasaki contenders follow the Pirates and try and scoop up other international signees committed to a team also waiting for the decision of one pitcher.
That one pitcher threw a blistering 2.10 ERA across 414.2 innings pitched during his time in Japan and is someone that Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman speaks extremely highly of.
“He has talked about his desire to be the best pitcher in the world,” Friedman said, “and we believe he’s capable of being the best pitcher in the world.”