Dodgers 'Love' Kyle Tucker, Will Try to Sign Him This Offseason: Report
Even as the Dodgers prepare for their second consecutive appearance in the World Series, rumors are swirling about their potential moves away from the diamond.
The Dodgers have already proven that they are willing to spend more than most in order to get players at a premium. With a payroll already exceeding $314 million after taxes are included, the Dodgers could add a few more bucks to that total with the possible signing of No. 1 free agent Kyle Tucker.
Tucker, who hit 22 home runs this season while slashing .266/.377/.464, performed well in the final year of his contract despite battling a hairline fracture in his right hand early in the season and a late-season left calf strain. Tucker's performance dipped slightly after the right hand fracture, a sign that his production could elevate next season when he is fully healthy.
Adding Tucker to an already loaded lineup would be a scary sight for any opponent facing the Dodgers, and would likely add voices to the growing calls for a league salary cap.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are a likely candidate for Tucker, who is expecting anywhere from $300 to $400 million. As the outfield is not as strong as other facets of the team, Tucker could add some firepower to complement the Dodgers infield.
"The Dodgers could install Tucker in right field and move Teoscar Hernández to left, giving them a potentially productive outfield to go along with the game’s most star-studded infield," Heyman wrote. "The one tiny negative is that Tucker is a left-handed hitter, which would make them slightly unbalanced."
Despite the Dodgers fielding the most expensive roster in the major leagues this season, Heyman cited their efforts to sign Juan Soto last year as a reason why they might be willing to spend even more money next year.
"While their payroll is already an MLB-record $400M, they did try for last year’s No. 1 free agent, Juan Soto, with an offer of about $600M (with deferrals, of course) before bowing out and finishing fifth among five finalists in the biggest free agent derby ever," Heyman wrote.
