Dave Roberts Says More MLB Owners Should Be Like the Dodgers'
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a hot topic over the past few weeks, not only because of their success in the postseason so far, but because of the ways and means by which they've made it to knocking on the door of their second straight World Series title.
With a roster worth over $500 million, the Dodgers dwarf their NLCS opponent Milwaukee Brewers in terms of spending. For example, starting pitcher Blake Snell will make more this season than the entire Brewers pitching staff.
More news: Dodgers Move One Win Away From World Series With Dominant NLCS Game 3 Win Over Brewers
As ESPN's Jeff Passan notes in a feature on the Dodgers and their deep pockets, this matchup could be a defining point in the arguments made next year when the MLB and MLBPA argue the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement, which expires Dec. 1, 2026.
The addition of a salary cap is sure to be a point of contention between the league and its players, and a lockout is likely as players are sure to not accept any deals that would restrict their earning potential.
More news: Clayton Kershaw Sends Clear Message on Dodgers' NLCS Dominance Over Brewers
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked Friday afternoon before Game 4 of the NLCS about the criticism the Dodgers have received regarding their willingness to spend.
"There's always critics," Roberts told reporters. "Yeah, I think that we're in a big market, we're expected to win. Our fans expect us to win. I can't speak to what revenue we're bringing in, but our ownership puts it back into players, a big chunk of it, which I know that's the way it should be with all ownership groups."
While the Dodgers ownership group might be spending much more than other owners could afford — or want — to spend, Roberts sees Mark Walter and the Dodgers' spending efforts as a sign of their desire to field a competitive roster.
"I would argue — I don't want to get too philosophical on ownership — but I do think that trying to be a competitor as Mark Walter and our ownership group is, that's what you would want," Roberts said. "I think that that's what sports fans would want from everyone, to get the best of their team. And I think we do as good a job as anyone."
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.