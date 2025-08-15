Dodgers Make Roster Move, Add Infielder Ahead of Friday’s Game vs Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a roster move ahead of their crucial series against the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers claimed first baseman Buddy Kennedy off waivers and designated Julian Fernandez for assignment as a corresponding move.
Kennedy was put on waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays, but now he is replacing injured third baseman Max Muncy, according to Dave Roberts.
The 26-year-old Kennedy has made six major league appearances in total, four for the Philadelphia Phillies and two for the Blue Jays.
In the majors, he is hitting .083/.214/.167 across 14 plate appearances.
While his major league numbers are weak in a small sample size, his minor league figures indicate why he remains an end-of-the-bench player.
He is hitting .268/.372/.408 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs in the minor leagues this season.
Kennedy was put on the waivers after the Blue Jays activated Andres Gimenez from the injured list. He is out of options, and therefore, he needed to be designated for assignment.
Born and raised in Millville, New Jersey, Kennedy has built a close relationship with superstar Mike Trout, who was also raised in the city.
Trout has been mentoring Kennedy since 2011 and has helped him during Kennedy's appearances in the majors.
“Mike has been great to me,” Kennedy told the Inquirer. “He slowly started … not getting on me, but holding me accountable. And to this day, I can call him, or text him, and ask him about a pitcher I’m facing, or how to handle myself in the big leagues.
“He’s very open and honest. And that’s helped me a lot.”
Fernandez, on the other hand, has only made one appearance this season in the majors, pitching two innings and giving up two runs.
His only other major league experience was with the Colorado Rockies back in 2021, when he pitched 6.2 innings and gave up eight runs.
Ever since his stint with Colorado, he has bounced around several different minor league systems and even pitched in Mexico for a period of time.
The righty has made 35 appearances in the minor leagues for Oklahoma City, putting up a solid 3.05 ERA. Fernandez was last called up in July, though he ended up getting sent back down when the Dodgers acquired Alexis Diaz.
