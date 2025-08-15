Dodgers Placing All-Star on Injured List Ahead of Series vs Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed third baseman Max Muncy on the injured list with a Grade 1 oblique strain, per manager Dave Roberts.
While the roster move is not yet official, the corresponding move is expected to be the activation of infielder Buddy Kennedy, who was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers Friday after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week.
The Dodgers begin a crucial series against the San Diego Padres Friday night, and will now be without one of their best hitters in the lineup. This is a huge blow for the Dodgers, who were the lowest-scoring offense in the majors during the time Muncy was out earlier in July with a knee injury.
Roberts said he expects Muncy to spend longer than a 10-day stint on the IL, but offered a sliver of good news.
“I don’t think anyone expects it to be season ending,” Roberts said.
Muncy sustained the right side injury before Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels while doing pregame cage work. The Dodgers third baseman also dealt with a similar injury last season, but he spent three months sidelined.
The Dodgers now have multiple position players sidelined with Tommy Edman, Hyeseong Kim, and Kiké Hernandez also dealing with injuries. Muncy's production will be missed in the LA lineup. He is hitting .258 with 17 home runs, 64 runs batted in, and an OPS of .880 this year.
Entering Friday's game, the Padres sit alone in first place of the NL West. It's the latest in a season since 2021 that the Dodgers have not led the division.
During the 2021 campaign, it was the only time in the last decade that a team that wasn't the Dodgers won the NL West. That season, the Dodgers made an early exit in the playoffs with the San Francisco Giants being crowned winners of the division.
In 2025, the Dodgers have shown flashes of brilliance but have yet to find a consistent stride. The pitching staff had been hampered by injury early this season, and now that seems to be the case with LA's position players.
The Dodgers will have to make do without Muncy's bat in the lineup, which is surely another setback for LA.
