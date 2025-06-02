Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Mariners
The Dodgers are acquiring pitcher Will Klein from the Seattle Mariners, according to a new report.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Mariners were acquiring left-hander Joe Jacques from the Dodgers. Ari Alexander of KPRC-2 in Houston reported the Dodgers are getting Klein in return.
The right-hander has thrown 7.1 innings at the major league level, all in 2024 for the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A's, and was designated for assignment by Seattle on Saturday.
Klein had a 7.17 ERA in 22 games at Triple-A Tacoma. He had issued 19 walks and struck out 32 batters in 21.1 innings for the Mariners' top farm team.
A 25-year-old right-hander, Klein was originally drafted in the fifth and final round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals out of Eastern Illinois.
According to his transactions log, the Mariners recalled Klein from Tacoma for one day in April, but did not make an appearance in the game.
The Mariners acquired Klein from the A's in January after he was designated for assignment, sending future considerations to Sacramento in return.
The Dodgers have already used a National League-high 28 pitchers this season. Jacques, who signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in November 2024, was not among them.
In 18 games out of the bullpen at Triple-A Oklahoma City, the left-hander was 1-1 with a 6.04 ERA. In 22.1 innings, he allowed 28 hits, walked eight batters, and struck out 24.
Jacques appeared in 25 games with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks over the last two seasons, going 2-1 with a 5.46 ERA.
More to come on this story from Dodgers on SI.