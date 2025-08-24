Dodgers Manager Continues to Downplay Roki Sasaki's Potential Impact This Season
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on right-handed starting pitcher Roki Sasaki's second rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Sasaki pitched 3.1 innings Wednesday, allowing one earned run and three hits while striking two batters out.
It was certainly better than his first one,” Roberts said. “I think the confidence in getting hitters out, and the stuff’s playing up. After next week, we’ll have a better idea where we’re at on the big league side and where he’s at.”
Since his rehab assignment began, Sasaki has struggled with reaching the velocity he reached in MLB this season. He also threw a few simulated innings before his rehab assignment where he reached 97 miles per hour with his fastball, though he hasn't exhibited that since.
“I think it needs to keep trending up. But this is his second rehab assignment,” Roberts said. “I think he was (9)4 to (9)7, which is really good, and then another uptick which is our expectation, that should play here. But yeah, we’ve still got to build him up and he’s still got to perform.”
Roberts had the same complaints after his first rehab start, and seemed to hold some concern over the 23-year-old's recovery.
“I wouldn’t say worried, but the expectation is that he gets into the upper 90s,” Roberts said. “But it was his first one, and I want to talk to him personally to kind of get a little bit more background on that. But yeah, it was a little surprising.”
Sasaki made just eight starts in MLB this season, posting a 4.72 ERA and striking out 24 batters through 34.1 innings, a rate much lower than what he showcased in NPB.
The Dodgers are currently running a six-man rotation, so the need for Sasaki isn't what it was when they were without five of their current rotation arms. Hopefully this will allow Sasaki to return to full strength in his recovery and hopefully aid the Dodgers as they look to defend their World Series championship.
The Dodgers' next challenge comes in their final game against the Padres this season, which begins on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
