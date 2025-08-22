Dodgers Could 'Absolutely' Use Shohei Ohtani Out of Bullpen in Playoffs, Says LA Coach
The Los Angeles Dodgers finally got two-way player Shohei Ohtani back on the mound.
The right-hander has spent all of this season as a starting pitcher, and the idea of converting Ohtani to reliever was shut down earlier this season.
But Dodgers pitching Mark Prior said on the Dan Patrick Show it is possible Los Angeles could utilize Ohtani out of the bullpen during the postseason.
“Yeah we were discussing it. We were discussing the rules,” Prior said. “Obviously the rule is written for him to be a two-way player. But you have to be a starter.”
Los Angeles Angels insider Jeff Fletcher told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain it would be difficult for Ohtani to be a reliever and a hitter. Fletcher said if Ohtani is on deck to bat, he will not have time to warm up to pitch.
Prior said the Dodgers would likely use Ohtani as a closer instead of a middle-of-the-game reliever, which could solve the problem Fletcher presented.
“Basically, he starts and can DH, or you’re bringing him in hypothetically in more of an end-of-game situation and know that, hopefully, the game is not continuing,” Prior said. “But middle relief, I don’t see. I don’t ever want to rule out anything because things happen and the playoffs are the playoffs. But I think that’s a small percentage of happening.”
Prior added that he thinks Ohtani would be open to pitching out of the bullpen, especially in a high-stakes postseason game.
“I definitely don’t want to speak for him on that. But based on what I see, he enjoys and has a passion for pitching,” Prior said. “I think at the end of the day if it gave us a chance to win a ballgame, whatever that added value, I think he would be all-in. Within reason. Because I do think he cares about winning ballgames. He cares about helping his team win on both sides of the baseball.”
Prior said if the Dodgers used Ohtani as a reliever, it would likely be a spur of the moment decision. Los Angeles is not planning ahead of time to utilize him but could if they felt it would help them win the game.
“I don’t know what that situation would be, but it’s probably along those variables where you are needing extra arms in a situation. I don’t think it’s scheduled or scripted by any means,” Prior said. “But again, those things change very rapidly and potentially in October and end of the regular season.”
