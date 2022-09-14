Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts is a Party Pooper — and He's Right to Be

Nine years ago, the Dodgers clinched the National League West with a win over the Diamondbacks in Phoenix, and when they found out the DBacks were really concerned about them jumping in the Chase Field pool to celebrate ... well, they decided to jump in the Chase Field pool to celebrate.

Tonight, the Dodgers have a chance to clinch the division in Arizona again, with either a win over the DBacks or a Padres loss in Seattle.

But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't expect a repeat of the pool party.

Nice years is a long time. Back in 2013, Yasiel Puig was a precocious 22-year-old rookie with a lot more impulse control issues than experience. Kenley Jansen and Clayton Kershaw were 25, Matt Kemp was 28, and Hanley Ramirez and Zack Greinke were 29.

The 2013 Dodgers hadn't won the division in four years, and they had been in last place as late as June 30. They rode a historically improbable hot streak from 9.5 games back to a division clinch in just under three months.

Between the youthful exuberance and the unexpected nature of their division win — plus a little bit of a defiant streak that didn't like being told they couldn't jump in the pool — celebrating that title in the Forbidden Pool made a lot of sense.

The 2022 Dodgers are different. Kershaw is the only player left from that 2013 team, and he has four more children than he did nine years ago. He's not old, but he's Mature and Wise, which are kind of code words for "old" in the baseball world. Nine years ago, he defied authority. Now, as a 34-year-old father of four, he is the authority.

There are no rookies playing a big role on this year's team. This will be the ninth division title in the last ten years, and the Dodgers have played in three of the last five World Series and won one of them. They have representatives of the last four World Series champions on this team, and more than half the current roster has played for a World Series winner.

Simply put, it's easy for these Dodgers to "act like they've been there before," because, well, they have.

When they clinch the division title, they will celebrate, because it's an accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated. But the defiant streak is gone, and the youthful exuberance has been replaced by a veteran expectation of more.

Act like you've been there? No need to act.