Dodgers Manager Grades Mookie Betts' Defense at Shortstop, Reveals Plan for Rest of Season
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts defended shortstop Mookie Betts' performances outside of his natural position, and does not believe he will move the All-Star from middle infield as the season goes on.
Before moving to shortstop, Betts won six Gold Glove awards in right field, four with the Boston Red Sox and two with the Dodgers.
In 2024, Betts would have been 14th among qualified shortstops with a fielding percentage of .963, however injuries prevented him from qualifying.
Betts moved to shortstop before the 2024 season, but after breaking his hand, he moved back to right field for the remainder of the season. His nine errors at shortstop last season were the most he had recorded at any position in a single season up to that point.
Betts has a .983 fielding percentage in 2025, which puts him at seventh-best among qualified MLB shortstops. This year, he has played 447 innings at shortstop — just 84 less than last season all together — and has six fewer errors than 2024.
He's recorded 3 Outs Above Average, which puts him in the 89th percentile of MLB shortstops.
“I would say, right now he’s playing above average shortstop … a tick above major-league average, which is amazing considering he just took this position up,” Roberts said. “And he’s only getting better.”
Roberts continued, saying Betts wouldn't move positions again — that's how confident the team is in his abilities.
“I don’t see us making a change even as we did last year. I don’t see that happening,” Roberts said. “He’s a major league shortstop on a championship club.”
Betts has had a slow year offensively in 2025, slashing .293/.338/.405. His .743 OPS this season would be the lowest of his career this far. He also has eight home runs and 31 runs batted in.
“Once he came back, there was a couple of weeks where he was swinging the bat really well,” Roberts said. “So I just think he just sort of got out of some mechanical things that he’s fighting with.”
The Dodgers hope Betts can ramp up offensive production, as they currently pace the NL West and need to maintain the top spot in the most competitive division in baseball.
The Dodgers lead the San Diego Padres by two games, and begin a three-game series in a 2024 World Series rematch against the New York Yankees on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.
