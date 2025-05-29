Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Former Closer From National League Rival
The Dodgers are making a move to get a pitcher who averaged 25 saves a season from 2022-24.
According to multiple reports Thursday, the Dodgers will acquire Triple-A reliever Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds. Mike Villani, a pitcher selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, is heading to Cincinnati.
Joel Sherman and colleague Jon Heyman of the New York Post were first to report news of the trade Thursday.
Diaz, 28, has only pitched six innings in the majors this season, allowing eight hits and eight runs (all earned) in six games.
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Passes Away
But over the last three seasons, Diaz established himself as one of the more reliable closers in MLB. In his best season, 2023, Diaz saved 37 games and logged a 3.07 ERA in 71 appearances out of the Reds' bullpen. He struck out 11.5 batters per nine innings, and made his first National League All-Star team.
The Dodgers are off Thursday, and would not need to make a corresponding to move to their 40- or 26-man rosters until they host the Yankees on Friday.
More news: Recently Released Dodgers Veteran Signs With SoCal Rivals
According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, Diaz won't be added to the Dodgers' active roster right away.
Villani, 22, is a right-handed pitcher who just recently made his 2025 debut with the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League affiliate. He did not pitch last year after being selected in the 13th round out of Long Beach State.
The La Jolla native struck out five of the six batters he faced in the Complex League without allowing a baserunner.
More news: Dodgers Manager Provides 'Concerning' Update on Key Reliever
Although Diaz's status as a former closer makes this acquisition more notable than the average bullpen shuffle, it's in keeping with the habit of the Dodgers' front office to cycle fresh arms into — and often out of — the organization.
The Dodgers recently cut ties with one veteran right-hander, J.P. Feyereisen. They signed Chris Stratton four days ago, signed Lou Trivino on May 11, and acquired Ryan Loutos from the St. Louis Cardinals in a cash trade on May 1.
More news: Dodgers Fan Favorite Reveals Insane Story of How He Pooped His Pants Mid-Game
It's also become somewhat imperative to maintain the depth of a bullpen that's logged more innings (239.2) than any other team.
Diaz's velocity continued its decline during his brief time with the Reds. He averaged 95.7 mph as a rookie in 2022, then 94.5 in 2023, 93.9 in 2023, and 93.0 in six games this year.
Whether Diaz can be part of the solution — and when — might depend on how quickly the Dodgers can help him rediscover his effectiveness at the minor league levels.
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.