Dodgers Manager Provides Concerning Injury Update on $72 Million All-Star
Los Angeles Dodgers closer Tanner Scott turns 31 years old on Tuesday, but is spending his special day with growing uncertainty.
Before the Dodgers very narrowly beat the Minnesota Twins on Monday evening, Scott left the game early due to injury.
Scott reportedly felt “something in his forearm,” and according to manager Dave Roberts will “most likely” be serving an IL stint. The skipper spoke more on how his closer was feeling after the game.
“Emotionally, not well,” Roberts said. “He just felt something in his forearm as far as like a sting sensation. We’re gonna get an MRI tomorrow and we’ll know more after that.
“Obviously, any time a pitcher’s gotta come out of the game, it’s concerning. And so, I think for us, I think we’re just gonna sit back and wait for the results to kind of further assess.”
It feels as though it has been one step forward and two steps back in terms of Dodgers pitching injuries this season. When one hurler gets a promising update to return, injuries continue to present themselves with the current staff.
Scott has been off to an almost unrecognizable start to his Dodgers tenure, especially after posting a 1.75 ERA last season across 72 innings of work. So far in 2025, Scott has amassed a league-leading seven blown saves to go along with a 4.14 ERA, his worst since 2022.
There are definitely pitchers trending towards a return from injury, and as recently as Monday, flamethrower Edgardo Henriquez was recalled to the team. But losing a demonstrated, clear-cut closer after a season where the Dodgers facilitated a 'closer by committee' approach is certainly a huge blow.
It is currently unclear what the timeline for Scott will be, with the obvious hope that his return is before the end of the season, but there are still a lot of bright spots in his game.
Scott has been posting his highest strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.55) of his career, punching out 50 and walking just 11. Scott is also one of the best in baseball in terms of getting hitters to chase his offerings outside the strike zone, doing so 35.8 percent of the time, which is good for the 97th percentile among active pitchers.
