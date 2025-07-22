Dodgers Discussing Blockbuster Trades for Star Relievers as Deadline Looms: Report
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Los Angeles Dodgers' aggressive pursuits of pitching talent last offseason were, in part, because of the injury woes of 2024.
Friedman hoped that the Dodgers could avoid the trade market in July after a winter that featured multiple deals with starting pitchers and relievers, including Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.
“My goal is to not buy in July,” Friedman said in the offseason. “I am setting that out there right now. My goal is to do everything we can right now to not buy in July. It is terrible.”
The Dodgers made key additions last season at the trade deadline, including the acquisitions of Michael Kopech, Tommy Edman and Jack Flaherty. It appears the defending champions will once again make a splash this summer as MLB insider Bob Nightengale linked the Dodgers to a handful of relievers.
"It leaves the Dodgers scouring the market, talking with the Minnesota Twins about Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins, Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles, Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals, David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians," Nightengale writes.
Scott, who the Dodgers signed to a four-year, $72 million deal in January, has not met expectations this season. He is sporting a 4.14 ERA with 50 strikeouts and a 1.133 WHIP, and left his most recent start with an apparent arm injury.
The left-hander was an All-Star in 2024, but is currently the MLB blown saves leader with seven this season.
Scott's struggles have forced the Dodgers to turn to the trade market for reinforcements as the team prepares for another deep postseason run.
Beyond a reliever, the Dodgers could also use an outfielder as Michael Conforto's struggles have yet to permanently turn a corner. Additionally, Teoscar Hernandez has struggled to produce at a high level in right field, and thus, outfield depth also appears to be a necessity for the Dodgers.
