Dodgers Meeting With Roki Sasaki Amid Uncertain Future
As the Dodgers prepare for the final stretch of the regular season and the ensuing postseason, big decisions are on the horizon.
One of those decisions will be regarding starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, who has been on the injured list since May 13 after suffering a right shoulder injury.
Sasaki has made five starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City, including a promising one on Tuesday in which he struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings. Sasaki did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, in which he gave up three runs, two walks, two hits and a hit batter. On the day, the righty threw 90 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.
"It was great for the Dodgers, great for Roki's confidence, great for the organization," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Sasaki's promising start.
Because of Sasaki's inconsistency, it is unlikely he will make an appearance as a starting pitcher for the Dodgers in the postseason. However, Roberts told reporters he could have a role as a reliever.
"Anything's possible," Roberts said. "I know he wants to contribute. So we've just got to see where he fits in. And we'll have that conversation as an organization."
According to Roberts, Sasaki was headed to Los Angeles Wednesday to meet with the Dodgers coaching staff to discuss his potential options for the remainder of the 2025 season. If the Dodgers decide against Sasaki returning to their active roster, the 23-year-old could remain in the minors to continue his rehab process.
"I think just to be honest with Roki and where we're at, where he's at, what's best for him and what's best for us," Roberts said. "I do think that question is going to be asked, because I think you can argue both. ... Whether it's kind of getting ready for something to happen here in a starting role or changing a role, I think it all should be on the table. We're going to have that conversation."
In his eight starts with the Dodgers in his first season of MLB action, Sasaki showed flashes of what he could contribute to the starting rotation, but struggled at times holding a 4.72 ERA on the season. Whether or not the young pitcher gets a chance this season to improve on his first eight starts remains to be seen.
