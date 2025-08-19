Dodgers' Mookie Betts Held Private Meeting With Dave Roberts, Andrew Friedman
According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and shortstop Mookie Betts had a meeting alongside president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman following Monday's loss.
The meeting happened after the Dodgers lost a brutal game against the Colorado Rockies. 4-3. after a ninth inning fielding miscue from right fielder Teoscar Hernandez.
The Dodgers have been deploying Betts as a shortstop this season after he went through an offseason fielding revamp.
This season, he has proved that he can do it, becoming a solid fielder at shortstop with a nice arm.
Hernandez, on the other hand, has struggled to field, taking poor routes on balls and lacking the range to make certain plays.
According to Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times, Betts met with Roberts and Friedman after the game. The contents of the conversation were private, but considering how the game ended, there is little mystery about what the conversation was.
Hernandez could not hold onto Ezequiel Tovar's bloop double, leading to a runner on second base with only one out. Then, Warming Bernabel hit a single, which ended up ending the game in walk-off fashion.
Betts is a multi-time Gold Glove recipient at right field, one of the best in the position for the past decade.
Roberts has been willing to let Betts play shortstop, but the team may need their superstar to play at his natural position, especially in the playoffs, when defense matters more than ever.
After the game, Hernandez explained his approach to fielding the double.
“We were playing no-doubles. It’s a big outfield. I was playing pretty far [back]. I tried to make the play. I didn’t," Hernandez said.
"It came off my glove, unfortunately. Things happen. I just have to wash it. This game is over with.”
Roberts was left frustrated after the game, calling for Hernandez to improve.
“This was a hard one to kind of put into words,” Roberts said.
“He’s got to get better out there,” Roberts added. “There’s just no way to put it. I know there’s effort — it’s not a lack of effort. But the thing is, we’ve just got to get better. We do. I don’t know what else to say.”
