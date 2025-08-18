Dodgers Urged to 'Embarrass Yankees,' Sign Former All-Star Reliever Having Nightmare Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have suffered a massive wave of injuries this season, especially to the pitching staff.
During the first half of the season, it was the starting rotation that took a hit initially. In the second half, the bullpen has been ravaged, forcing the team to stretch its organizational depth.
The Dodgers spent big money over the winter getting several different arms while re-signing some key pitchers from last season.
Due to the injuries and consistent demand for additional relief pitching, the Dodgers should dip into the free agent market once again, and they may end up targeting Devin Williams, who currently pitches for the New York Yankees.
According to MLB writer Robert Murray, the Dodgers are a good landing spot for Williams.
Williams has struggled this season, posting a 5.36 ERA after getting traded over to New York from the Milwaukee Brewers.
"Before being traded to the Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the teams that talked to the Brewers about Williams," Murray wrote.
"Of course, nothing happened. Los Angeles later went on to sign Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, assembling what they had hoped would be a super bullpen. Instead, that bullpen has also cratered, and left many questions heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
"Williams is highly likely to sign a one-year contract to re-establish his value, and what better place to do that than the Dodgers? They have a history of signing relievers to one-year contracts. They have shown previous interest in Williams. Maybe that’s a partnership the two sides could revisit in the offseason?"
Williams pitched 47 innings in 51 appearances for the Yankees this season. He has a 3.40 expected ERA and a 3.28 FIP, indicating that his pitching is better than his results suggest.
More alarmingly, though, Williams' fastball velocity is at 94 mph, compared to 94.7 mph last season.
As a free agent, he will likely sign a sizeable one-year contract so he can show improvement next season and re-enter the market.
At the peak of his powers, the closer was one of the most dominant relivers, but there will need to be some rehabilitation of his reputation to get top reliver money.
