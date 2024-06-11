Dodgers' Mookie Betts on Playing Shortstop: 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Had to Do'
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts has had a tough time adjusting to his new position of shortstop. Nobody said it would be easy, and why would they? At 31, Betts is playing every day as an infielder for the first time in his major league career, and it has yet to be kind to him.
There's no doubt that this has been a challenge for him, and Betts can't even sugarcoat it. The former Most Valuable Player told reporters, including the Orange County Register's Bil Plunkett, that playing shortstop is the "hardest thing I've ever had to do."
"But the fact is, this is all new to me, man," Betts said. "This is all new. And it's going to take more than two months to get. I was talking to (Gavin) Lux during the game (last week), and I was like, 'This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do.' "
For years, Betts has been hailed as one of the game's best right fielders, showcasing his skills with remarkable plays in the corner and earning multiple Gold Glove awards. The shift to the infield presents a whole new set of challenges, and it's clear that he's grappling with them.
Despite the difficulties, Betts' transition is a testament to his adaptability. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has expressed confidence in Betts' ability to succeed in this new role. While Betts might not be leading the pack among major league shortstops defensively, he's certainly not at the bottom.
More than a month before the trade deadline, it's still an open question whether the Dodgers will make a move for an everyday shortstop to take the relief off Betts and move him back to second base. The Dodgers had ticketed Betts for second base last offseason, before Gavin Lux struggled mightly in spring training at shortstop.
We'll see if the Dodgers still believe in Betts as a long-term shortstop option as the trade deadline approaches.