Dodgers Named Potential Landing Spot for $275 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Trade
In one of the most memorable offseasons in recent history, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been improving upon a championship-tested roster.
In case the current divide between the Dodgers and the rest of the baseball world wasn't big enough, L.A. has been linked to yet another All-Star; one who has been rumored to be a future Dodgers third baseman for quite some time.
Nolan Arenado would provide veteran leadership, 10 Gold Glove awards, and another consistent bat for the Dodgers. Not to mention, he was born about an hour away from Dodger Stadium in Newport Beach, CA.
Arenado kept Dodgers fans on their toes this offseason with quite a few hints that he was headed to his hometown team. He has made two cryptic Instagram posts related to the Dodgers this offseason and even vetoed a trade that would have sent him to the bitter rival Houston Astros in mid-December.
A December Instagram post with the song "dodger blue" by L.A.-based rapper Kendrick Lamar was posted on Arenado's account featuring the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Crypto.com Arena, home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers among mostly pictures of himself and his family.
Arenado also made a post earlier this month with a video of MLB veteran Manny Ramírez hitting a home run while he was playing in Cleveland. Ramírez enjoyed three seasons of his 19-year career for the Dodgers, beloved by fans.
The latest Arenado link comes from Bleacher Report's MLB insider Zachary D. Rymer.
Rymer discussed the trade talks between Arenado and his current team as the St. Louis Cardinals' president of baseball operations called it a "top priority" earlier this offseason to flip the veteran.
The Dodgers were named as a potential landing spot for Arenado, along with the New York Mets and Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies.
The Dodgers seem committed to Max Muncy as their third baseman, and although Arenado has impressive defensive accolades and a reputation that precedes him, a trade before Opening Day doesn't seem likely.
