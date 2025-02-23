Dodgers World Series Champion Takes Wild Shot at Yankees, Manager Aaron Boone
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had no shortage of offseason excitement.
After a season of countless injuries, a postseason of constant doubt, and a World Series that had no shortage of drama, the Dodgers came out of the 2024 campaign as champions of the baseball world.
The drama didn't stop after October as the Dodgers rightfully talked their talk this offseason after walking the walk on the game's biggest stage.
New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone claimed that if his team wins a World Series in the future, that they will, "handle things with a little more class."
A player who was a part of the 2020 and 2024 titles is reliever Joe Kelly. The right-hander is also no stranger to speaking his mind openly to the public.
After calling New York's defense "lazy" on Mookie Betts' podcast, Kelly took to his own show, Baseball Isn't Boring, to deliver another lethal blow to the Yankees franchise, and started with their skipper.
“(Boone’s) just so hurt. It’s so sad,” Kelly said. “When your fearless leader has fear, it’s a little tough to see. Feelings are hurt.”
Kelly also went on to say that their infamous fifth inning fielding blunders in Game 5 of the World Series — when the Yankees were up 5-0 with two outs and found a way to end the inning tied with L.A. — could have been outperformed by nine-year-olds.
“I wonder how ground balls are going. PFPs (pitcher’s fielding practice), ground balls, the little things,” Kelly said. “I got (my son) Knox’s nine-year-old travel team, first move after a ground ball to the right side, all of them are breaking. Every single one of them. Kids that pitch once a week know to get over. They’re nine! Not one of them forgets to get over. I promise you. I know who does forget to get over, and it’s not the nine-year-olds.”
Kelly, mulling retirement at the twilight of his career, will forever be a major part of two Dodgers World Series runs. Whether he pitches again in MLB or not, the way he defends his team and the passion he has for the game will always be remembered fondly.
