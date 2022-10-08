Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Would Be Somewhat Limited, If He Makes Postseason Roster

Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen's shoulder injury remains a concern heading deeper into the postseason

With game one for the Dodgers postseason road just around the corner, the Dodgers have decided who they are going to start game one between Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw despite not announcing it publicly yet. On the other hand, Blake Treinen's status till remains up in the air. 

Atleast the Dodgers have answers at the top of the pitching order, but the more help the better. The shoulder remains a concern for how much Treinen will actually be able to pitch although Andrew Friedman reiterated he doesn't necessarily have to pitch on consecutive days (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“I’m sure we’ll get down to ‘X’ number of guys for whatever – one, two or three spots and figure out what the rest of our pitching looks like and that factors in. But I don’t think it’s realistic to say that we’re going to have Blake in position to where he can take on four of these five games or something like that. That’s just not going to happen right now.”

The Dodgers tread a fine line between patience and ability as the team grinds down the most important part of the season. However, the talented roster seems they will be able to hold their own when the time comes despite a rough end to the regular season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Dustin May slated to also return, Treinen will have more time to recover from his shoulder injury and hopefully become a prominent piece for a depleted Dodgers pitching unit. 

Blake TreinenLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18815832_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Hitting Prospect Among Players Joining Workouts in LA This Weekend

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19172735_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Astro Shares He Just Wants A Ring He Can Be Proud Of

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19181855_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Linked to All-Time Yankees Greats

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_9830401_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Radio Personality Doesn't Hold Back On Mets Sitting Jeff McNeil

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19080209_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Addresses Who Might Pitch in Closer's Role

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18992504_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: All The Latest World Series MVP Odds Heading into Postseason

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19181194_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Continues To Test Himself Late Into His Career

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18698098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Holds Edge Over Goldschmidt in MVP Polling Among Fans

By Jeff J. Snider