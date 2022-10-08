Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Would Be Somewhat Limited, If He Makes Postseason Roster

With game one for the Dodgers postseason road just around the corner, the Dodgers have decided who they are going to start game one between Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw despite not announcing it publicly yet. On the other hand, Blake Treinen's status till remains up in the air.

Atleast the Dodgers have answers at the top of the pitching order, but the more help the better. The shoulder remains a concern for how much Treinen will actually be able to pitch although Andrew Friedman reiterated he doesn't necessarily have to pitch on consecutive days (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“I’m sure we’ll get down to ‘X’ number of guys for whatever – one, two or three spots and figure out what the rest of our pitching looks like and that factors in. But I don’t think it’s realistic to say that we’re going to have Blake in position to where he can take on four of these five games or something like that. That’s just not going to happen right now.”

The Dodgers tread a fine line between patience and ability as the team grinds down the most important part of the season. However, the talented roster seems they will be able to hold their own when the time comes despite a rough end to the regular season.

With Dustin May slated to also return, Treinen will have more time to recover from his shoulder injury and hopefully become a prominent piece for a depleted Dodgers pitching unit.