Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Discusses His Latest Brush with Perfection

To be in conversation with an all-time Dodgers pitcher like Sandy Koufax will make anyone feel special. For current Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, he was one inning away from being immortalized with one of his idols.

The future Hall-of-Fame pitcher with nine All-Star appearances, three Cy Young Awards, an NL MVP, a World Series ring, and a no-hitter, was chasing the perfect game against the Angels. With the first at-bat in the eighth inning, Angels shortstop Luis Rengifo hits a double to officially end Kershaw's shot at perfection.

Kershaw spoke of what the moment was like leading up into the eighth inning (quotes via OC Register)

“After like the sixth inning, you kind of feel the crowd getting into it. Once you get to the seventh inning, you get to the top of the order again, you feel like maybe you’ve got a chance at this. Just a bummer.”

Naturally when you're that close, for the second time in a season, to only being the second perfect game in Dodgers history and the 24th perfect game in MLB history, you will be bummed. Despite the disappointing in a huge blow-out win, Kershaw still praised his teammates after only allowing one hit in eight innings of play.

“Honestly I should’ve given up four or five hits before they got that hit in the eighth there. The defense played unbelievable tonight. JT. Trea. They lined out right to some guys. Hanser made a great play. Just a lot of unbelievable plays all the way around.”

Kershaw still finishes with one of the best games of his career as the Dodgers steamrolled the Angels, 9-1.