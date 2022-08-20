Dodgers News: Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts

15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin.

There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.

Such play has gotten the attention of Dodgers head coach Dave Roberts, who is in the midst of dealing with injuries throughout the pitching unit (quotes via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM).

"I'm just proud of Tony. His first couple and two and a half years have been mired with injuries. Winning games is one thing. It's still the the ultimate goal and being able to post is more important. He's posting and he's winning. He's done a great job of saving our pen when we need it most."

Gonsolin has been tearing it up all-season long by not only tying the league lead with wins, but doing it all with just one loss on the season (Verlander has three). In his last four starts, Gonsolin has given up just four earned runs while delivering 23 strikeouts.

Gonsolin has been firing on all cylinders at the right time for the Dodgers, who have struggled to get runs on the board as of late. Gonsolin still was able to help the Dodgers pull off the narrow win against the Brewers in a tight 2-1 game.

If Tony can keep up his level of play, the Dodgers should have no problem cruising into the postseason while the team figures out their starting rotation.