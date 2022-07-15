Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Home Run Derby & All-Star Game Tickets Prices Soar

The All-Star Game is in Los Angeles, and ticket prices continue to rise as the weekend activities approach

Los Angeles is prepared to hold biggest spectacle of the MLB season so far as the All-Star weekend rapidly approaches. With the event nearing its peak, the prices for the event also quietly have been climbing. 

With such anticipation at such a historical stadium, there is speculation that the tickets are going to be the highest it has ever been. Currently the cheapest tickets for the Home Run Derby are $185 while the cheapest tickets for the All-Star game is sitting at $316, according to TickPick. 

To put it into perspective, the cheapest tickets for the All-Star game last season was being sold at $195, nearly an 83% increase in ticket prices. The average ticket price being sold at the game now stands at $650, which is 18% higher than the previous record set at Petco Park in 2016.

To make matters worse, recently the Dodgers concession workers went on strike for a better labor deal. With the high prices for tickets, fans will make sure they get the experience they are looking for. This strike can be problematic. 

With 42 years of anticipation, the concession workers have a high chance of winning their labor deal especially with the MLBPA having their backs in this situation.

It's hard to beat the Los Angeles weather and activities during this time, but with tickets as high as they are now, it may be easier to just watch the activities from home. The MLB only continues to get better, so fans could save their hurting pockets for a different game. 

