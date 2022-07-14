Dodgers News: Albert Pujols Set to Appear in Home Run Derby

Albert Pujols announced earlier this season that he is planning on retiring at the end of the 2022 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred would go on to announce that not only will the former Dodgers first baseman be in the All-Star Game, but he will also be participating in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles.

Pujols will get the chance to play in what will likely be his final All-Star game and to be able to play in an arena he once called home is a fantastic story for anyone that loves baseball.

The 42-year old, whose future will end in the Hall of Fame, deserves everything he is getting on his farewell tour despite only hitting six home runs in 160 plate appearances over 48 games this season.

However, Pujols has shown throughout his 22 seasons what he is capable of with a bat. Pujols has been praised by other former Dodger, Manny Machado, even going on record saying he has been the best player in our generation.

The numbers don't lie as we very well may be the best hitter we've seen. Pujols currently sits at 684 home runs, which puts him in 5th place all-time and 12 home runs behind Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time.

The records don't stop there. Pujols is also 3rd all-time in RBI's with 2169 which puts him 45 RBI's behind Babe Ruth for 2nd all-time. With 678 doubles, 3330 hits and a career OPS of .916, the game will surely miss what Pujols.