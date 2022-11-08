Dodgers News: Losing To The Padres In The NLDS Will Haunt Turner, LA For A Long Time

With the best record and run differential in baseball, the Dodgers were smooth sailing and on their way to what looked to be a historic championship run. With the success displayed all season long, the Dodgers got extra time off during the Wild Card and were poised to be refreshed and ready for the NLDS.

Just over a month later, as we prepared to reopen old wounds, the Dodgers of course did not have a deep postseason run and instead had their championships aspirations cut short in just the first series of the postseason. To make it worse, the Dodgers lost to their NL West rivals who were without Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres played a great series, but everything the Dodgers did well all season long took a backseat as they struggled to get points on the board and the injuries along the pitching unit soon caught up to them when they needed it the most.

It's something Dodgers fans hope to never relive again and is something that will be talked about for years to come. The feeling still stings, especially for a guy like Justin Turner who was in the middle of it all (quotes via AM570 LA Sports).

“This is one we’re going to think about for a long time. Obviously, you have the season that we had with 111 wins and the team that we had, you don’t anticipate that first-round exit. But it’s easy to sit and say, ‘That’s baseball. That’s the way it goes. The game is not played on paper.’ But that doesn’t make it feel any better.”

Baseball remains so unpredictable and displays some of the most exciting coaching scenarios throughout all major sports. The Dodgers were the hottest team in baseball coming into the postseason and were unable to deliver.

The motivation will be at an all time high for the Dodgers as they look to bounce back to their championship aspired team.