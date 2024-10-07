Dodgers News: Max Muncy Doesn't Hold Back With Comments After Loss to Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered one of the worst losses of their 2024 season, coming at the worst possible time. In Game 2 on Sunday, the Dodgers were dominated on their home field, losing to their rivals, the San Diego Padres, 10-2.
The Dodgers were dominated in all facets of the game, and they could never find their groove, especially when it mattered. The Padres were the more polished team, with great pitching and timely hitting.
There's no way to sugarcoat the performance from Sunday, and that's what the Dodgers infielder Max Muncy didn't do.
After the game, the veteran star was blunt regarding the team's performance.
"We were s--t."
"That's not us as a group," Muncy said. "We've been good all year. We've come back from games before."
It was as simple as that.
Muncy was a lone bright spot in a lackluster offense, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run that came too little too late. He was the only player in the lineup with multiple hits.
The Dodgers' offense was cold per usual in October over the last handful of seasons. They only recorded five hits, scored two runs with one home run, eight total bases, and had five runners left on base.
The Padres took advantage of their opportunities, scoring 10 runs on 13 hits, six home runs, 32 total bases, and just four runners left on base. It was an embarrassing outing for the Dodgers, but the only thing they can do is flush it away and focus on the crucial Game 3 that could determine the series.
The offense needs more juice, and it all falls on star outfielder Mookie Betts. Betts has been atrocious this postseason, and he didn't sugarcoat his at-bats.
"They're all outs," Betts said of his at-bats. "So they're all terrible. I don't know really what to say about it. I'm giving my best, doing my best. Obviously it's not good enough right now."
Nothing went right for the Dodgers, and the loss of Freddie Freeman didn't help at all. He is currently listed as day-to-day, with his status for Game 3 on Tuesday up in the air.
Muncy and the Dodgers will look for an offensive explosion similar to what their rivals did to them on their home field. Game 3 is a huge one, and we'll see if the Dodger bats wake up in Petco Park.