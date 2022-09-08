Dodgers News: Max Muncy Remains a Catalyst For LA Teammates

Professional athletes can have cold spells that last months or even an entire season. Luckily for the Dodgers, they have a true professional in third baseman Max Muncy who found a way to turn his season around at just the right time.



A change in swing that helped Muncy sign a new deal is only the beginning of the kind of impact he has made for the Dodgers. Batting a .197 with 19 home runs and 57 RBI's isn't going to cut it if you are trying to achieve the ultimate goal.

The Dodgers continue to surge and thanks to Muncy who in the month of September has batted a .360 with three home runs and six RBI's. Muncy also recorded his first two-run home run game this year in a win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Muncy also recorded three RBI's on the night, which was the most he has had in an entire month this season. Muncy's ability to spot the ball has turned into a vital resurgence with Dave Roberts taking note of what it means to the team (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra, The OC Register).

“He’s been grinding all year to get to this position. He’s a big part of what we’re doing as an offense. When he’s going well it seems like guys feed off that because he’s always in the middle of things.”

If the Dodgers continue to feed off of what Muncy has been doing, the team is in good hands moving forward. Thankfully even with all the injuries and questions in the rotation, Muncy's play makes it a little bit easier for the team to breathe.