Dodgers News: New LA Ace Reveals Secret to Team's Incredible Season

82 wins is nothing to joke about, but the Dodgers are out here having fun while the rest of the league finds a way to catch up to the best team in baseball. Thanks to the help of their All-Star-studded lineup, which includes unstoppable pitching from the likes of Tony Gonsolin, the Dodgers have been rolling through the regular season.

Gonsolin and the Dodgers have enjoyed their fair share of success, but Gonsolin believes the team having fun has gone a long way for them this season (quotes via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM).

"It's really fun to go out there. It's still fun one days when I'm not pitching. We got someone out there starting and coming out and absolutely dominating. its really fun to watch these guys work and we're all a little different so it's fun to see guys navigate and seeing how they attack lineups."

In a season as long as the MLB, it's nice to be able to have fun around the guys you'll see pretty much every single day for the better part of almost half a year. A great formula for chemistry is winning, and the Dodgers sure love winning.

"We do a really good job of keeping it loose and having fun while we play. It's great to see how much fun when we look at the dugout. We hit homers and Hanser and Mookie are dancing in the dugout. Freddie is in there having fun. Trae is having fun. Muncy is having fun. It's an awesome group of guys and it's something that helps us not really think about what we're doing."

With the way the offense has played throughout the season and the return of their Ace, Dustin May on Saturday, there's no telling how high this team will soar. The sky is truly the limit for this team.