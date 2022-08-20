Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB

Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
The Dodgers have gotten a lot of praise, and deservingly so, for their high level of play all season long. It means a little bit more when it comes from a rival player and former NL MVP like Andrew McCutchen

The five time All-Star has struggled to get back to where he once was with Pittsburgh, but he still holds a name that rings through the MLB and has still been able to keep his baseball job. McCutchen found himself in the clutches of a four-game series with the Dodgers this week and finished the series tied 2-2.

McCutchen appeared in three games against the Dodgers and struggled through the first two games. In his third game, McCutchen finished with two home runs and three RBI's and earned Player of the Game honors from his team. 

In a postgame interview with Adam McCalvy, the humbled McCutchen reflected his thoughts on what it meant to play well against a team like the Dodgers.

“We played good ball. All four games, we were in those games, competed. I think we did a good job against a really good team. Pretty much one of the better teams, if not the best team right now, in baseball. We showed that we were able to compete with them. To take a split against them is something good, because they probably haven’t been doing that a whole lot.”

The Dodgers are not used to struggling so this could be their moment to get back to their winning ways. Before this four game series, the Dodgers had won 12 games in a row before losing to the Royals one game before the Brewers series. 

