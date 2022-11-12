Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Considered As A Hot Commodity To Red Sox and Angels

In his seventh year in the major leagues, Tyler Anderson put up the best numbers of his career currently making him a top free agent on the market for his fourth season in a row.

In his breakout 2022 season, he posted a 2.57 ERA, the ... best in the league, with 138 strikeouts across 28 starts. He also posted a career-best WHIP of 1.00 and a 15-5 record.

During his one year with the Dodgers, he and Cy Young finalist Julio Urias were the only two pitchers to remain healthy throughout the entire season.

But although the Dodgers offered him a qualifying extension just this past Thursday, the rumor is that they aren't the only ones in the hunt for the All-Star pitcher.

The Angels, who finished out the year with a 73-89 record, clinched their seventh-straight season with a losing record. So clearly, it makes sense why the team from across the freeway would want to try out some new ideas and bring in some fresh new faces.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, posted the ninth-worst ERA (4.53) from a pitching staff over the 2022 season. Coming from the team with the best regular season ERA (2.80), it is probably unlikely for Anderson to take up that option but props to the Red Sox for trying to seek out some help.

The southpaw is only 32 years old and was able to completely revamp his changeup upon arriving in LA last year which helped him to post such impressive numbers this season.

In 2022, he ranked in the 98th percentile in both average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage. He also finished in the 91st percentile in walk rate and the 95th percentile in getting batters to chase pitches outside the zone.

He limited batters to a .221 AVG this past season proving that even without striking out many hitters, you can be successful simply by limiting hard contact if you do it at a sufficiently extreme rate.

So although the Dodgers offered him that extension, it's up to Anderson if he'll accept it and play alongside Clayton Kershaw (who is finalizing plans to resign with LA), Julio Urias, and Tony Gonsolin for another year or decide to close that chapter of his life and move on to the next.