Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Makes Homage to Legendary LA Scout

Last week, Dodgers legendary international scout Mike Brito, passed away. He was 87. Brito, an iconic staple at Dodger Stadium for years with his Panama hat and radar gun often found seated behind home plate, was instrumental in discovering Latin players like Fernando Valenzuela, Julio Urias, and Victor Gonzalez as well as the Cuban sensation, Yasiel Puig.

As a Dodger, the left-handed pitcher Valenzuela won 141 games and numerous awards. His breakout 1981 Rookie-of-the-year season saw Fernandomania sweep through LA and bring thousands of Chicano fans into baseball. No doubt inspiring other left-handed pitchers out of Mexico, like Julio Urias and Victor Gonzalez. Both south-paws were instrumental in bringing a World Series title back to Los Angeles in 2020.

The influential scout was also key in getting "The Wild Horse", Yasiel Puig to the Dodgers where he roamed the outfield for 7 seasons in blue. Over the weekend, Puig posted this.

In 2012, Puig famously defected from Cuba and eventually became a legal resident of Mexico. It was there that Brito saw Puig for the first time. The Dodgers eventually signed the 21-year-old Puig to a 7-year deal debuting in the majors just one year later.

Puig is obviously not the only person mourning the loss. Last week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also shared some words about the passing of his friend

“Mike is a baseball lifer, and I consider him a friend. And my heart goes out to him and his family. And he impacted the Dodgers organization for decades. I learned a lot from him talking about players and just seeing the game. And it doesn’t matter where on the map there was a baseball game, if there was a potential prospect, Mike was willing to be there and put his eyes on him.”

At the end of last season, Baseball America presented Brito with the coveted Tony Gwynn Lifetime Achievement Award, an annual award that recognizes the greatest contributors to the game of baseball.

