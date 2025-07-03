Dodgers Outfielder Joining Team in LA Hinting at Unfortunate Max Muncy News
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up outfielder Esteury Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City, per Jon Heyman.
More news: Dodgers' Michael Kopech Has No Timeline to Return From New Injury
Ruiz's arrival indicates Max Muncy will likely land on the injured list after he sustained a knee injury in Wednesday's walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox.
A corresponding move has not been announced, but Muncy's exit from Wednesday's game with knee pain could mean an IL stint is likely.
Muncy left the game in the sixth inning after White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor slid headfirst into third, colliding with Muncy's knee. Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers were optimistic regarding the severity of Muncy's injury, but the skipper did add the third baseman would get an MRI on his left knee Thursday.
The Dodgers received Ruiz in a trade with the Athletics on April 2, sending right-hander Carlos Duran to Sacramento in the process. Ruiz has been with Oklahoma City since the trade, and has impressive numbers so far.
He's batting .292 and has eight homers through 66 games. He has stolen 39 bases this season, which leads the Pacific Coast League by 12. Ruiz played a full season at the MLB level for the A's in 2023, featuring in 132 games and batting .254 with a .645 OPS.
He stole 67 bases, which was the most in the American League that season and second in MLB behind Ronald Acuna Jr.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Suddenly Retires From MLB After 13 Seasons
A wrist injury cut Ruiz's 2024 season short, as he featured in just 29 games for the A's before his move to the injured list. He batted .200 with two homers and stole five bases before his spell on the IL.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.