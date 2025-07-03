Dodgers' Michael Kopech Has No Timeline to Return From New Injury
With so many injuries to their pitching staff, it's no secret the Los Angeles Dodgers have been looking for pitching help.
Some of these are in-house solutions while others involve making deals for relievers/starters currently with other ballclubs.
Michael Kopech had been out all of April and May with a shoulder issue. Upon coming back to action, the Dodgers were hoping the flamethrower would solidify the bullpen as a right-handed high-leverage ace. Unfortunately for Kopech, he was recently put back on the IL with a right knee issue.
Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times reported on Kopech's current status. According to manager Dave Roberts, it appears as if the physical issue won't be totally debilitating.
"Kopech returned to the 15-day injured list — of which he recently returned from on June 7 — with right-knee inflammation. He said before Tuesday’s game that he wasn’t sure what caused the injury, and would characterize the ailment as discomfort rather than pain.
"Roberts said there isn’t a timeline for Kopech’s return, but said it was a short-term issue. The 29-year-old, who received a cortisone shot in his knee, had yet to give up a run in eight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen."
Kopech has not allowed a run in eight innings since being activated. During this stretch, he's allowed only three hits while striking out eight batters in seven innings of work.
Getting Kopech back fully healthy is paramount for this bullpen. There's an imbalance within the group presently with a heavy left-handed feel. Kopech proved how valuable he was to Los Angeles last year during the World Series run.
Functioning in any situation asked of him, Kopech's stuff played up in a way that wasn't seen in Chicago with the White Sox. Kopech's ability to get a strike out in pressure-packed instances is arguably better than any other arm the Dodgers have in the bullpen.
When transitioning to the West Coast last year, Kopech had a microscopic 1.13 ERA. He allowed only nine hits in 24 innings while punching out 29 batters. His involvement in the postseason was also profound. Kopech was used in 10 games during the Fall Classic, registering a 3.00 ERA.
