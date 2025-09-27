Dodgers Outfielder Named Most 'Overlooked' Position Player Heading Into Postseason
MLB Network host Greg Amsinger named Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages as the most overlooked player on a postseason contender this season.
Pages took a step up after helping LA win the 2024 World Series in his rookie season, and is having a monster sophomore year with the Dodgers. The 24-year-old has 27 home runs — more than double his total from last season — and 85 RBIs through 153 games in 2025.
"I'm sorry, on a team loaded with stars we don't talk about Andy Pages enough," said Amsinger. "(He has) 25 home runs, 81 RBIs. Second on the Dodgers behind Ohtani. Not Freddie Freeman, not Mookie Betts, Andy Pages, who has a cannon for an arm in center field. He is — on a list that has guys that you need to look up and you need to follow — Andy Pages is the most overlooked position player among postseason contenders."
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani One of MLB's Best Starting Pitchers, Says Andrew Friedman
Pages narrowly missed his first All-Star Game in 2025, making it to Phase 2 of fan voting but falling short in favor of Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker.
He is one of the best defenders in MLB, possessing a Fielding Run Value of 12 and ranking in the 95th percentile in that regard. He is also batting well above league average.
The center fielder has a wRC+ of 117 this season, which ranks behind four of his teammates, all of whom are multiple-time All-Stars. Pages' 4.2 fWAR ranks him only behind superstar Shohei Ohtani on the Dodgers, and definitely foreshadows good things to come from the young star.
He has been consistently good at the plate all season, and has kept his pace into September, where he has batted .284 with a .826 OPS. He homered in each of the Dodgers' final two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, helping the Dodgers clinch the NL West for the fourth season in a row.
More news: Dodgers Receive Shockingly Low Grade for 2025 Regular Season
With All-Star Will Smith on the injured list and Max Muncy dealing with a minor injury of his own, Pages will need to maintain his solid form to add some depth in the middle of the lineup as LA looks to defend its World Series title.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.