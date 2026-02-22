Mark Walter, Dave Roberts & Shohei Ohtani Win at 20th Annual Awards

The Los Angeles Dodgers were well-represented among the winners at the 20th annual L.A. Sports Awards, with owner Mark Walter, manager Dave Roberts and Shohei Ohtani taking home hardware in respective categories.

The annual event that celebrates the top athletes, coaches, teams and executives.

The L.A. Sports Awards is a signature program of the Los Angeles Sports Council, the region’s premier sports trade association. Through events like their annual awards and Ready, Set, Gold! program, the L.A. Sports Council unites teams, venues, leagues, businesses and civic leaders to elevate the business and culture of sports in the region.

“From the Dodgers’ back-to-back World Series titles to USC and UCLA’s historic March Madness runs, 2025 proved why Los Angeles is the center of the sports universe, ” Los Angles Sports Council president and Matt Cacciato said in a statement.

“Fans here don’t just watch games—they live them. I’m thrilled to finally hand the mic to the people who make this city so passionate. This year’s field is stacked, and I expect plenty of healthy debate—exactly how it should be.”

Dodgers voted winners at 20th annual L.A. Sports Awards

Mark Walter

Walter received the Executive of the Year Award after his Dodgers team won back-to-back World Series titles.

Walter's competition for the award were LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Sneed, and Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman previously won Executive of the Year at the L.A. Sports Award.

Dave Roberts

Roberts received the Coach of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership and guiding the Dodgers to success amid lofty expectations.

Roberts won the award over LAFC's Steve Cherundolo, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close, USC women's basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, and Sean McVay of the Rams.

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani again was named Male Sportsperson of the Year after another record-setting season with the Dodgers. Among other accomplishments, Ohtani broke his own Dodgers franchise record for most home runs with 55.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Chargers teammates Ladd McConkey and Khalil Mack, and LAFC star Son Heung-Min also were in the running for Sportsperson of the Year.

List of top 2025 L.A. Sports Moments

1. Dodgers complete historic comeback to win Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays

2. Shohei Ohtani hits three home runs and strikes out 10 batters a pitcher in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series

3. Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches his second consecutive complete game to lead the Dodgers to a Game 2 win in the World Series

4. Lakers acquire Luka Dončić in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks

5. LAFC acquire Son Hueng-Min from Tottenham Hotspur FC

6. USC and UCLA women's basketball teams cap off dominant seasons with deep runs in the NCAA Tournament

7. Clayton Kershaw's final regular season start at Dodger Stadium ends with emotional ovation from fans

8. LeBron James passes 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs

9. Antonio Gates inducted into Football Hall of Fame/Keenan Allen becomes Chargers franchise receptions leader

10. Jared Verse wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

Also recognized during the celebration were basketball icon Cheryl Miller, legendary broadcaster Andrés Cantor, Olympic champion John Naber and sports visionary Alan Rothenberg each receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the L.A. Sports Council.