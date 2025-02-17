Dodgers Pitcher Vows to Play in 2025 Despite Injury
Brusdar Graterol has had a rough go of it over the past year but he has vowed to play in 2025 despite his injury.
The right-handed reliever for the Los Angeles Dodgers will miss the first half of this season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Graterol appeared in seven regular-season games and three World Series games against the New York Yankees, helping the Dodgers secure the championship in five games. During the World Series, he allowed just three hits over 2.1 scoreless innings.
The reliever hasn't started throwing yet and won't begin his throwing program until next month or so, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
However, Graterol did tell Plunkett that he feels like he has "a new arm."
"Thank God it was not rotator cuff," Graterol added.
Graterol's 2024 season was plagued with injuries. Eight pitches into his season debut, he felt a pop in the back of his right leg. He immediately began crying thinking his season was over.
Thankfully, it was a hamstring strain.
"Obviously, you could see with his emotion that he probably felt that was going to be the season for him," Roberts said. "But with what we've gathered, the information, there is a sense of relief and some optimism."
Despite his strong form, Graterol's setbacks continued and he was shut down in the final week of the regular season. Just as he was hitting his stride, shoulder inflammation flared up again, forcing him to miss the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.
However, when the World Series rolled around, Graterol stepped up. With Evan Phillips unavailable for the Dodgers' roster during the Fall Classic, Graterol filled in and delivered crucial innings at a pivotal point in the season.
Graterol, a power-pitching Venezuelan, made his MLB debut with Minnesota in 2019 before being traded to the Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season. Over the course of his career, he has posted a 2.78 ERA and recorded 11 saves in 188 appearances.
The Dodgers acquired him on Feb. 10, 2020, along with Luke Raley, in a trade that sent right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda and infielder Jair Camargo to the Minnesota Twins.
