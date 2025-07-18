Dodgers Predicted to Land $8.2 Million All-Star Closer in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers are predicted to land an All-Star closer ahead of the trade deadline according to Yahoo Sports' Matt Johnson.
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley is the reliever linked to LA, and given the current state of the bullpen (and the rest of the pitching roster, for that matter), the would-be blockbuster doesn't seem too outrageous.
The Dodgers' bullpen has the seventh-highest ERA in baseball this season, and the most innings pitched by their relievers by 39.2 innings. Although a lot of this can be credited to injuries to the pitching rotation, the bullpen getting another formidable piece can prove to be extremely valuable for a roster in need of an elite arm.
Helsley is coming off a league-leading 49 saves campaign last year and is currently at 19 saves with a 3.27 ERA. The two-time All-Star ranks in the 99th percentile of average fastball velocity, clocking a 99.2 mph average on the radar.
Helsley is also one of the best in baseball in terms of getting a batter to chase his offerings outside the strike zone. Hitters chase his pitches 33.5 percent of the time, good for the 93rd percentile in baseball.
The Cardinals would likely be open to dealing their closer since he is playing out a one-year, $8.3 million deal and will be a free agent in 2026.
The reality for the Dodgers is that they have a solid amount of long-lost pitchers due to make their returns/season debuts in the back half of 2025, so a trade for a bullpen piece isn't exactly vital. However, an All-Star reliever for the right price is hard to pass up.
Given Helsley's lack of team control on his current contract and the fact that he turns 31 later this week, perhaps the Dodgers can strike a deal for a bullpen piece to fortify the charge to October.
