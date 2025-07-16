Dodgers' Freddie Freeman 'So Happy' for Yankees' $218 Million Star Getting Massive Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman months after winning the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves.
After spending the first 12 seasons of his MLB career in Atlanta, Freeman inked a six-year, $162 million deal to head West.
One of Freeman's teammates for the final five seasons with the Braves, southpaw pitcher and superstar Max Fried, recently left Atlanta after eight seasons to sign an eight-year, $218 mega deal with the New York Yankees.
Freeman spoke on his old teammate and the similar experience he went through after a successful first half with his new team.
“So happy. We all know Max and the person he is. To see him get that contract that he rightfully deserves. He’s a big-game pitcher pitching in the biggest stage and succeeded and for him to get that … and it’s really hard in your first year with the new contract, new team, to learn everybody, learn everyone’s names, your team and how everything works. … Especially in pinstripes in the Bronx where there’s a lot of pressure on you, for him to go out there and succeed and do what he’s doing, I’m very happy for him.”
Freeman helped the Dodgers win 111 games during his inaugural season in LA, but a disappointing NLDS loss to the San Diego Padres ended his first season on the team early. After another NLDS loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks the following year, Freeman would help deliver a World Series in perhaps the most memorable way possible.
His infamous walk-off grand slam to secure Game 1 of the 2024 World Series was the first of four consecutive games he would hit a home run in during the Fall Classic on his way to winning World Series MVP honors.
It was actually four games adding onto an existing two-game streak of hitting home runs in the World Series dating back to his time in Atlanta.
Both Freeman and Fried have a unique perspective regarding a major free agent move after seeing success in a Braves uniform, but it's safe to say that both are well on their way to proving that the huge contracts were worth it.
