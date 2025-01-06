Dodgers Predicted to Lose $100 Million All-Star to AL Powerhouse
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already parted ways with one starting pitcher who helped the organization win its eighth World Series title in Walker Buehler. However, a Dodgers rotation which was once comprised of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty, and Buehler in October will look quite different next season.
More news: Teoscar Hernandez Provides Inside Details on Negotiations With Dodgers
Like Buehler, Flaherty is predicted to leave Los Angeles and sign a massive offer with an American League powerhouse. According to a prediction from R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, Flaherty will join the Baltimore Orioles this winter.
"Now that Corbin Burnes has found a home, Flaherty is the best starter left on the market with MLB experience. You could make the case that he should wait until after Sasaki signs, paving the way for the big-market teams that lose out on Sasaki to pivot in his direction," Anderson wrote. "I think a reunion with Baltimore makes a lot of sense on paper as well, in part because Flaherty doesn’t require draft-pick compensation."
Flaherty's contract prediction is a five-year, $100 million deal. The right-hander sported a 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 38 walks over 162 innings for both the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers in 2024. Flaherty was a key deadline acquisition for the Dodgers as injuries plagued the pitching staff throughout the season. The right-hander emerged as a reliable starter for the Dodgers as he was one of only three starting pitchers remaining for the postseason.
Although Flaherty had somewhat of a bumpy postseason accumulating an ERA of 7.36, he is expected to sign a considerable offer because of his bounce back 2024 season. Since the Orioles lost out on Burnes, it makes sense the team has set its sights on a standout pitcher.
A reunion between Baltimore and Flaherty could very well transpire. The right-hander spent a portion of the 2023 season with the Orioles, where he recorded a 6.75 ERA across seven starts. He also recorded the highest hits-per-nine-inning rate (11.9) of his career in Baltimore.
Although he struggled throughout his time with the Orioles, the team is reportedly interested in a reunion following his bounce back season in Los Angeles. Once Roki Sasaki signs, there will likely be a better market for Flaherty.
Flaherty could wait until after the Japanese phenom is taken off the board, since his value would perhaps increase as teams in need of starting pitching would be more willing to give him the price he is seeking.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Dies at 68