Dodgers Predicted to Sign All-Star Shortstop in Blockbuster Free Agent Deal
With the conclusion of the 2024 World Series, free agency has begun, raising questions about where some of the top MLB players will land next season. As the Dodgers celebrate their eighth World Series victory in franchise history, the front office is looking ahead at the future of the team. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden released his predictions for free agent deals that will occur throughout the offseason, linking the Dodgers to three free agents.
Bowden predicts that the Dodgers will aim to keep most of the World Series roster together for next season by re-signing outfielder Teoscar Hernández and right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler. Hernández is predicted to sign a three-year, $75 million contract. Meanwhile, Buehler is linked to a two-year contract with a club option and a base salary of $12 million per year plus incentives.
Hernández signed a one-year, $23.5 million contract as free agent in January. The 2021 American League All-Star quickly became a Dodgers fan favorite and played a significant role in the World Series victory. Across one season with the Dodgers, Hernández won his first Home Run Derby, World Series, and was selected as a National League All-Star.
Buehler is a different story. The 30-year-old starting pitcher has been with the Dodgers for all seven seasons of his MLB career. He was drafted out of Vanderbilt as the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft. Buehler missed three months of the regular season with right hip inflammation and recovering from right elbow surgery in 2022. But, he found his way back to the mound to pitch in the final inning of the Dodgers World Series victory.
In addition to Hernández and Buehler, the Dodgers are linked to Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. Bowden predicts Adames will sign a six-year, $150 million contract with Los Angeles this offseason. The two-time Brewers MVP (2021, 2022) recorded career-highs in games played (161), home runs (32), RBIs (112), doubles (33), total bases (282), and hits (153). Considering his success this season, it is likely the Brewers may fight to keep the 29-year-old.
Other than Hernández and Buehler, there are a few other Dodgers free agents with undetermined futures, including utility Kike Hernandez, right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and right-handed relief pitchers Blake Treinen and Joe Kelly. Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson are also free agents but have opted for retirement.
The Dodgers have already picked up shortstop Miguel Rojas’ and catcher Austin Barnes’ club options for next season.