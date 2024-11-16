Dodgers Prediction Has All-Star Signing With LA on $54 Million Deal
All season, Dodgers fans have urged the front office to re-sign outfielder Teoscar Hernández. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicts the Dodgers will do just that, keeping the fan favorite who entered free agency on Oct. 31.
The Dodgers extended a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to Hernández. The Dominican Republic native has until 1 p.m. PT on Nov. 19 to make a decision about the offer. However, he is expected to reject the offer as he is aiming for a higher, multiyear contract. Kelly expects the Dodgers to sign Hernández to a three-year, $54 million contract.
Last offseason, Hernández was on the hunt for a multiyear deal but the Seattle Mariners did not send him a qualifying offer. He eventually settled for a one-year, $23.5 million contract as a free agent with the Dodgers after one season with the Mariners.
Although Hernández’s hopes for a multiyear deal last offseason fell through, he was the perfect fit for the Dodgers roster. He was the Dodgers’ most-used outfielder, making 154 starts between left and right field in the regular season.
Fans quickly fell in love with Hernández, especially because of his ability to come through in big moments. In Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Hernández hit the sixth postseason grand slam in Dodgers history. Across 16 postseason games, he slashed .250/.352/.417 and recorded 15 hits, eight runs, three home runs, and 12 RBIs.
After the Dodgers World Series parade in Los Angeles, Hernández expressed his gratitude for the fans and a desire to stay with the franchise.
“I’m going to do everything in my power to come back,” Hernández said.
Hernández excelled in his first season with the team as he won the first World Series title and Home Run Derby of his career. He also earned the second All-Star selection and third Silver Slugger of his career this season. Both were firsts in the National League.
The Dodgers have already picked up the player options of shortstop Miguel Rojas and catcher Austin Barnes. The futures of free agent pitchers Jack Flaherty, Joe Kelly, Blake Treinen, Walker Buehler, and Clayton Kershaw remain undetermined. But, Kershaw said he will be a Dodger for life, suggesting that he will not explore options with other teams. Meanwhile, utility man Kiké Hernández is another available free agent that the Dodgers may consider keeping on their roster next season.